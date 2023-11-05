KPMG In Qatar Hosts 23Rd Edition Of Annual IFRS Workshop

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: KPMG In Qatar organised its 23rd edition of the annual IFRS workshop update, targeting Finance and Audit professionals from diverse sectors in Qatar. The event took place at the Hilton Hotel in Doha and spanned the entirety of a day, drawing a notable crowd of more than 200 attendees.

This year, KPMG in Qatar had the privilege of welcoming Charles Batchelor, a Partner from KPMG's Lower Gulf division, to lead the session. Charles brings with him extensive experience in financial reporting consulting, offering valuable insights into the IFRS implications of various transactions, alongside comprehensive training for both finance and non-finance professionals on the complete spectrum of IFRS.

The session's agenda encompassed a range of pertinent topics, including common issues encountered in the region concerning IFRS interpretation, updates on new standards, guidance on managing hyperinflation in accounting, the introduction of new sustainability standards, and strategies for addressing climate change within the accounting framework.

Gopal Balasubramaniam, Partner, and Head of Audit at KPMG in Qatar initiated the session with a warm welcome to all participants and the importance of this yearly workshop. Gopal emphasized the growing significance of sustainability disclosure, asserting that it would profoundly impact companies across all industries, marking a crucial step toward giving sustainability reporting equal prominence alongside financial reporting.

Subsequently, Charles Batchelor started the session by covering common issues encountered in the region concerning IFRS interpretation, updates on new standards and guidance on managing hyperinflation in accounting. Charles delivered an in-depth presentation that delved into emission schemes, net-zero commitments, climate-related issues, and other critical developments within the financial reporting landscape, offering insights relevant to companies of all sizes and sectors.

The session was met with resounding success, and all attendees were presented with a KPMG certificate of attendance.