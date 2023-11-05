Israeli Air Strike Hits Vicinity Of Al-Quds Hospital: Report

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Israeli forces have launched new air strikes in the vicinity of the Al-Quds Hospital on Friday.

The medical facility is located in the Tal al-Hawa area west of Gaza City. It has been repeatedly threatened with direct air strikes by Israel.

The World Health Organization has warned that striking the facility, currently housing 14,000 displaced Palestinians, as well as injured and sick patients, would be illegal under international law and could be considered a war crime.

Al Jazeera is also following up on a report of a possible casualty following an Israeli raid on the Abasan area, east of Khan Younis.