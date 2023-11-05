Bein Launches Hat-Trick Of Early Bird Offers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: beIN Media Group (beIN) is offering subscribers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) a trio of fantastic early bird deals in November to allow them to catch all the action from January's AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 and the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023, as well as June's UEFA EURO 2024. Subscribers to any of beIN's three new“Unlock the Ultimate Plays” promotions will get a 25 per cent discount on beIN's Ultimate package,which provides access to 93 sports and entertainment channels, including beIN Sports 4 AFC, beIN Sports 5 AFC, beIN Sports 6 AFC, as well as beIN Sports MAX 1, beIN Sports MAX 2, beIN Sports MAX 3, and beIN Sports MAX 4 in Arabic, English. French coverage will also be able available for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023TM, and the UEFA EURO 2024.

The“Dual Events Offer” is a four-month subscription that covers both the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023and TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023, which kick-off on January 12 and 13 respectively and each run for a month. Meanwhile beIN'snine-month“Triple Events Offer”also includes EURO 2024, which runs from June 14 to 14. Lastly, the year-long 'Advantage Offer' is for fans who want to follow all the action from the three international football competitions as well asnext season's top European leagues, which will restart in August.

Early bird subscribers to any of the November packages will also be able to access the beIN 4K channel, plus use the beIN Connect App to watch their favourite beIN channels, including the beIN Sports Max channels on-the-go.

Additionally, subscribers will qualify for a $20credit