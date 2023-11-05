Japan Pavilion At Expo Showcases Culture, Green Technology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Japanese pavilion in the international zone at the Expo Doha 2023 stands as a testament to the beauty of Japanese flora and the nation's craftsmanship, as well as highlighting sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural innovations.

The pavilion, which has an indoor and outdoor exhibit, is a blend of traditional and modern aesthetics, and a harmonious convergence of nature and design. As visitors step through the pavilion's entrance, they are welcomed by a traditional Japanese curtain known as“Noren,” bearing English and Japanese characters that read 'Japan Pavilion.' A signboard on the left displays the route from Doha to Yokohama.

What sets the pavilion apart is its multifaceted approach. It seamlessly weaves together horticultural displays with immersive audio and visual presentations. The auditory experience inside the pavilion is the creation of sound artist Yujin Fujiwara, while the spatial design was overseen by Kiyohito Tamotsu, the visionary behind the Fractal Sunshade.

Fujiwara describes the space as“a harmonious blend of traditional Japanese and modern aesthetics - a futuristic oasis emerging in the desert,“where traditional Japanese and modern elements coexist to offer a unique sensory experience.

“My hope is that the architectural style and my sounds will bring healing to every corner of the Earth.”



Qatar to cut water use in farming by 40% by 2030 Doha Statement calls for sustainable urban well-being

Read Also

The pavilion also houses a Nissan car adorned with Japanese flowers and symbolic plants in various arrangements. It showcases the ancient art of origami, which traces its roots back to Japan, and offers a sneak peek into Expo 2027, where Yokohama City will host the World Horticultural Exposition at the Former Kamiseya Communication Station site.

In a recent transition, the Japanese indoor exhibition at Expo 2023 shifted to“Japanese Planting.” This transformation aims to delve into the tranquility of traditional Japanese gardens and the culture they reflect. The exhibit features a diverse array of plants that embody Japan's unique philosophy and heritage.

Moreover, visitors can immerse themselves in the art of Ikebana, the traditional Japanese art of flower arrangement. Originating as Buddhist floral offerings in the 14th century, this art form has evolved over the centuries, giving rise to various schools of style and technique. The exhibit, beautifully curated by the Japan Flowers and Plants Export Association, offers insights into the emotional resonance created by arranging flowers, leaves, branches, and other materials in vases.

Ambassador of Japan to Qatar, H E Sitoshi Maeda told The Peninsula that the indoor exhibition focuses on flowers to give visitors a sense of the richness of Japanese culture and lifestyle.

“The flowers will be changed two or three times each month, so visitors will be able to discover something new with every visit to the Japanese Pavilion, and I'm certain that many people will enjoy the versatile exhibits at the beautiful Japanese Pavilion.”

The envoy further explained that the theme of the pavilion is“Green Gift from Japan,” which highlights the East Asian country's“beautiful flowers, flower culture, and greening technology.”

Expo 2023 Doha, themed“Green Desert, Better Environment” will run until March 28, 2024 and is located at Al Bidda Park.