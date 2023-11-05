Qatar Airways Marks 10 Years Since Joining Oneworld

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways is commemorating its 10-year anniversary as a member of the oneworld alliance, alongside 12 of the world's leading airlines that collectively provide an exceptional customer experience. During this journey, Qatar Airways has grown to become the alliance's second largest member, by expanding its online network from 125 to 163 destinations and doubling its fleet from 125 to 259 aircraft.

Through its competitive connectivity, Qatar Airways substantially strengthens oneworld's global network and provides alliance passengers with superior routing alternatives across hundreds of city pairs.

Hamad International Airport has evolved into a leading hub for oneworld with ten alliance members operating there by 2024.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, H E Akbar Al Baker, said:“Qatar Airways is a key driver of the oneworld alliance as a testament to the excellence and determination we believe in. We strive to provide oneworld passengers with a world-class travel experience within our extensive global network, with key connectivity to Europe, Australasia, Asia, Africa, the Americas and the Indian subcontinent. Our alliance's achievements and efforts are nothing short of industry-leading and I firmly believe in our ability to develop a dynamic future led by a new generation of aviation professionals and pioneers in sustainability. This valuable milestone reinforces our dedication to connecting people, destinations and cultures. Qatar Airways looks forward to future joint milestones and remains committed to delivering the highest standards and quality of service to travellers worldwide.”