NCSA Workshop Highlights AI Risks In Media Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) yesterday organised a workshop for local media outlets to educate them about Artificial Intelligence (AI) risks in media sector.

The workshop titled“Risks of Artificial Intelligence in the Media Sector,” witnessed an active participation of government and private media entities. This workshop demonstrates the agency's dedication to educating and alerting participating entities about the potential risks linked to the adoption of Artificial Intelligence technology within the media sector.

Speaking at the opening session of the workshop, Director of Cyber Security Strategies and Policies at NCSA, Abdulrahman Al Shafi said that this workshop aims to raise awareness of Artificial Intelligence Technologies with the emergence of Deepfake and increasing role of AI in the media field.

“There are many risks and threats associated with the use of Artificial Intelligence in the media field and the content industry,” said Al Shafi.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the workshop, Al Shafi said that the workshop is important because of emerging technologies in recent years such as AI and more specifically the deepfake technology where it harms probably some security controls.“We have pleasure to host this workshop to create awareness among media outlets about the cyber risks and threats after emergence of AI,” said Al Shafi.

He said that one of the missions of NCSA is to safeguard infrastructure and information of Qatar and media is very important sector is this sense this is why this workshop was held to alter and aware them about the readiness of cyber security. The workshop highlighted the increased reliance on digital media in our current time, which is directly affected by artificial intelligence.



It also presented proposals to mitigate those risks through specific recommendations.

In a presentation at the workshop, Butahina Thani Al Khulaifi from Cyber Operations Department of NCSA said that Artificial intelligence technologies have found a wide range of uses in the media and content creation fields, revolutionising how content is created, distributed and consumed.

“Artificial intelligence technologies are used in the media field in content creation, content personalization, video and image analysis, speech recognition and transcription functions among others,” said Al Khulaifi. She said that mitigating the risks of artificial intelligence in media requires a combination of ethical and regulatory measures

“Media organisations can better benefit from the benefits of artificial intelligence while responsibly addressing and mitigating the risks and challenges associated with it,” said Al Khulaifi. She said that the collaboration with stakeholders, experts and regulatory bodies contributes significantly to shaping the future of artificial intelligence in the media. The workshop reviewed cyber threats related to Artificial Intelligence and their impact on the media sector, including fraud, data leakage and personal privacy breach. Mounir Kamal from National Cyber Governance and Assurance Affairs at NCSA explained the risks and threats to media outlets and ways to prevent them.