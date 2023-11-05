9Th Arabian Woman Exhibition Begins At DECC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Chamber board member and Chairperson of the Qatari Businesswomen Forum, Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani opened on November 3 the ninth edition of the Arabian Woman Exhibition which lasts until Wednesday, November 8 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

The opening ceremony was also attended by Tamader Al Marri, director of Vogue Event Company, alongside a number of Qatari businesswomen and entrepreneurs.

The expo, which is being held under the sponsorship of the Qatari Businesswomen Forum, features 220 local and international stands with the participation of more than 170 prominent female entrepreneurs from Qatar, alongside others from the region for winter and fall season 2023.

Al Ahmadani toured the pavilions of the expo and was briefed on the latest designs and products presented by Qatari and foreign designers in the fields of fashion, accessories, and women's supplies.

In her remarks, Al Ahmadani emphasised the Qatari Businesswomen Forum's support for Qatari businesswomen, aiming to empower them to promote their businesses and bolster their contributions to the economic and commercial activities in the state.

She praised the expiation's development in terms of the number of exhibitors, space and the evident development in innovation and design manifested in the products displayed in the exhibition, whether in terms of fashion or accessories and various supplies of interest to Qatari women.

On her part, Tamader Al Marri said that the exhibition offers a good opportunity for visitors to learn about the most prominent designs created by Qatari designers, noting that the expo had achieved significant success in its previous editions.

She also emphasised that the ninth edition of the expo differs significantly in terms of the area, covering 10,000 sqm., and in terms of the number of exhibitors.

Al Marri indicated that the exhibition would continue to support ambitious designers and entrepreneurs and enhance their roles in the national economy. She stressed that it is considered one of the most significant fairs held in the state, consistently drawing more 12,000 visitors in each edition. The event serves as an important platform for displaying designs and exchanging expertise.

She noted that this edition will be distinguished due to the participation of many prominent names in the field of high-end fashion and abayas, adding that it will be also a comprehensive edition as it displays all that the Qatari woman needs in terms of abayas and women's accessories.

Moreover, she said that the exhibition would witness a great turnout this year, due to the variety of products it offers, and will open from 10am to 10pm every day.