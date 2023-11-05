Sheikha Alya Meets UN Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator H E Martin Griffiths, at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the State of Qatar and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs were reviewed, and the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip were discussed.