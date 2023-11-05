6Th Edition Of Qatari Success Festival Kicks Off At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 6th edition of the Qatari Success Festival began yesterday at Expo 2023 Doha at Al Bidda Park.

Organised under the patronage of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the two-day festival celebrates young people's contribution to cultural, scientific and economic development and includes pavilions, forums, workshops, and a closing ceremony for honouring distinguished personalities.

Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Qatari Success Festival Sheikh Mohammed bin Nawaf Al Thani said the great reputation achieved by the festival in its successive seasons and the community interest in it, especially among the youth, indicated the extent of awareness of the necessity of paying attention to the creative and talented people within society.

As part of the festival's activities, forums on youth ambassadors for AlAdaam programme, inventors, young entrepreneurs, Fazaa Al Adaam Youth programme, and the youth initiatives forum were held yesterday. Forums on business development, Qatar cyclists, and the role of the State of Qatar in promoting sustainability, consolidating environmental awareness and confronting the challenges of climate change will be held today.

The festival also offers free training workshops by the most prominent Qatari trainers in various specializations. In addition, a special episode of an awareness programme will be held in which journalist Jassim Al Hammadi hosts Dr. Mohammed Al Awadi.

The Qatari Success Festival was inaugurated in 2017 in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and its support for young people, with the aim of creating an inspiring work environment, supporting outstanding and inspiring people, telling their success stories, building positive relationships based on trust and respect, and stimulating initiatives to move them from ideas to becoming a visible reality.