Five Seasonal Vegetable Markets Featuring 140 Local Farms Reopen

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality represented by the Agricultural Affairs Department has reopened all five seasonal vegetable markets for the agricultural season 2023-24 offering fresh vegetables and herbs from local farms in large quantity.

“Over 140 local farms will participate in the markets which are called yards for selling local agricultural produce,” said Head of Guidance and Services Section of Agricultural Affairs Department at the Ministry of Municipality Ahmed Al Yafei while speaking to media persons at Al Mazrouah.



He said that the markets operating in Al Mazrouah, Al Khor-Al Thakhira, Al Wakrah, Al Sheehaniya, and Al Shamal offer agricultural products directly to customers without middlemen at competitive prices.

“Al Mazrouah market which is operating inside a permanent structure will work seven-day in a week,” said Al Yafei. However, he said, Al Khor-Al Thakhira, Al Wakrah, Al Sheehaniya, and Al Shamal markets will work on weekends (Thursday to Saturday) from 7am to 3pm.

“The markets offer most of the seasonal vegetables including cucumber, leafy vegetables, pumpkin, and beans among others. Within a month in peak season all types of local vegetables including tomato will be available,” said Al Yafei. He said that the peak agricultural season in Qatar is from December until February.

“With the increase in the number of local farms, the seasonal markets are expected to offer 14,000 tonnes of vegetables this season, 10 to 20 percent more than the previous season,” said Al Yafei.

He said that the Ministry of Municipality supports Qatari farms with seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and equipment, as well as agricultural advice and guidance to increase local production.

These markets provide a marketing platform for local farmers enabling them to sell their products to consumers directly without any middlemen.

Prices of vegetables at these markets are lower compared to the daily bulletin prices because the farmers receive free marketing services.

The agricultural produce displayed at the market is under strict monitoring to meet the standards and required health conditions - like the produce should be free from pesticide residues and of high quality.

The vegetable samples are taken to the laboratories to check the quality of the produce on a regular basis.

The Agricultural Affairs Department of the Ministry readied the markets enabling local farmers to offer their produce.

The Department provided farmers with boxes for marketing vegetables, and stalls at the markets free of cost, enabling them to sell directly to the customers without middlemen to get good return for their investments and hard work.