“Successful businessman Serhat Akpınar joined IKAR Holdings”

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) IKAR Holdings, London, announced today the appointment of Serhat Akpinar as independent member of the Board of Directors.



Mr. Akpinar is a distinguished and successful entrepreneur in the global education industry.



He started his first endeavor at the age of 22, when he established the Girne American University (GAU), where he still continues serving as the Founding Rector and Chancellor.



During the years he established most notably the American University of Cyprus (AUC), the American University of Moldova (AUM), and operates today multiple campuses around the globe.



Beside his activities in the education sector, he has further ownership in a Hotel Group, a newspaper, in the aviation industry and other business fields. He is also a member of the parliament in Northern Cyprus.



“I am impressed by the success story of Mr. Akpinar. What he has achieved during his career is outstanding. His knowledge, experience and entrepreneurial mindset will be a huge asset to achieve our goals especially in the education sector. As we are in the operational process to establish a global education ecosystem, through our IKONIC Education Holding, I am confident that Mr. Akpinar will play an important role within IKAR helping us to transfer our business activities into a major success”, said Mario Diel, Group Chairman and CEO, IKAR Holdings, London.



Serhat Akpinar, Founding Rector and Chancellor of Girne American University added: “ I am thrilled to join IKAR Holdings in this important position. When I looked into the business-, and strategic approach of IKAR Holdings, and in particular in their education entities, I had immediately realized that this will be a game changer in the industry. The more I am honored to join the group and will provide any necessary support to execute the vision of IKAR Holdings”.



“Mr. Akpinar is looking back to an impressive career and still actively expanding his group. As the worlds first Humicorn in business, for us the human capital is the most important asset of our group. Having one of the most respected businessman in the education industry on our board, makes me proud and excited. I am looking forward to a long term and successful cooperation with such a business leader”, stated Sertan Aycicek, Group President, IKAR Holdings, London.



IKAR Holdings is a multi-layered group company with more than 40 companies, based in London, operating in 14 different sectors, especially energy, aviation, construction, tourism, technology, education and healthcare.





