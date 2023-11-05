Electrocube Capacitor Series Offers Rugged Alternative to Electrolytic Capacitors

(MENAFN- New Yorker Electronics) NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has announced Electrocube’s release of the new 985B Series of Double Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitors, designed for use in high-powered inverter applications. Able to handle high surge currents without degrading, Electrocube’s 985B is a rugged, non-inductively wound double metallized high-current capacitor.



The 985B series is part of Electrocube’s designated line of capacitors specially designed and optimized for high temperature, high current applications subject to AC and pulsing signals. The device’s ability to handle high surge currents without degrading makes it an excellent replacement for electrolytic capacitors. According to Electrocube, engineers prefer the 985B series high-grade materials, design and manufacturing for high-powered inverter applications; rugged military and commercial land and sea applications; AC power, solar-, wind-, and steam-power generation, and avionics, electric vehicles and robotics.



The series is manufactured with a protective clear wrap on all wrap and fill units with extended electrode construction and standard tin-coated, oxygen-free solid copper leads. The epoxy resin endfills meet or exceed the flammability requirements of UL94V0.



The series has an operating temperature rating of -55°C to +105°C at rated voltage with tolerances available to ±1%. It can also be used for frequencies up to 100 KHz and is available in RoHS and non-RoHS on most units. It has customizable insulating sleeves, mountings, special terminals, non-standard leads, circuit connections and other hardware. It can also be customized according to styles and ratings for unusual requirements in special circuit applications, including higher IR or lower DF.



Features & Benefits:

• Protective clear wrap offered on all wrap and fill units

• Extended electrode construction and standard tin-coated, oxygen-free solid copper leads

• Tolerances available to ±1%

• Epoxy Resin endfills meet or exceed flammability requirements of UL94V0

• Compliance and certification to worldwide and other environmental standards available upon request; RoHS and Non-RoHS available on most units

• May be used for frequencies up to 100 KHz



Applications:

• High-powered Inverter Applications

• Rugged Military and Commercial Land and Sea Applications

• AC Power, Solar-, Wind-, and Steam-Power Generation

• Avionics

• Electric Vehicles

• Robotics



As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Electrocube products including its full inventory of film capacitors, resistor capacitor (RC) Networks, EMI Filters and high frequency transformers.



