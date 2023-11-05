Amen Bank – Ratings Lowered; LT FCR Outlook Remains Negative

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has downgraded the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Amen Bank (Amen) to ‘C+’ and ‘C’, respectively, from ‘B-’ and ‘B’. The Outlook for the LT FCR remains Negative. At the same time, CI Ratings has lowered Amen’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) by one notch to ‘c’, from ‘b-’, and the Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating to ‘b+’, from ‘bb-’. Amen’s Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Uncertain has been affirmed.



The change in Amen’s FCRs and BSR follows a lowering in CI’s internal assessment of sovereign risk for Tunisia and also reflects the more challenging operating environment and weaker economy. The downward adjustment of our internal assessment of the sovereign’s creditworthiness is primarily driven by Tunisia’s increased external refinancing risks, aggravated by large external financing needs, as well as impaired shock absorption capacity in view of the modest level of foreign exchange reserves. CI believes that the absence of an agreement with the IMF may translate into decreasing investor confidence. Although Tunisia has never defaulted on its foreign debt, there are now growing risks to the country’s capacity to honour its external obligations in a timely manner. Fiscal strength is weak, reflecting high central government debt and a chronic budget deficit. CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk also takes into consideration elevated political risk and its adverse impact on the already fragile fiscal and external balances.



The downgrade of Amen’s ratings reflects our view that downside risks for the banking sector have risen significantly, and pressure on the credit profiles of banks has increased due to rising financial stability risks and persistent macroeconomic vulnerabilities. Consequently, we have revised the Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) for Tunisian banks to ‘c+’ (from ‘b-’), indicating significant risk. The banking sector remains weak with increased vulnerability to sovereign-induced shocks and unsatisfactory key financial metrics in certain areas. Amen’s BSR of ‘c’ (CI does not append ‘+/-’ modifiers to BSRs in the ‘c’ category) incorporates CI’s assessment of Amen’s capacity to withstand sovereign-linked economic and financial stress. In a sovereign event, the Bank’s liquidity position would be impacted.



The ESL is assessed as Uncertain. Approximately 60% of the Bank is owned by the Amen Group, a large and diversified domestic conglomerate with activities across food and hospitality, banking, insurance and health, trade of capital goods, and specialised financial services. Although the Bank is the sixth largest bank in Tunisia by assets, controlling just over 9% of customer deposits, and is regarded as systemically important by the Central Bank of Tunisia (CBT), we expect the first line of support to come from the Tunisian well-respected Amen Group. However, the capacity of Amen Group to provide timely and sufficient financial support is uncertain, in our view.



The CFS is underpinned by the Bank’s relatively sound capital base and good profitability at both the operating and net levels. The Bank’s CAR is comfortably above regulatory requirements – and above most peer banks – and provides a reasonable buffer in addition to loan loss reserve (LLR) coverage which has consistently risen over the past few years. Capital continues to be moderately impaired by unprovided NPLs; however, we note impairment levels are declining steadily. Balance sheet leverage is solid. Internal capital generation has been sound over the past few years as profitability has been good, and the dividend payout reasonable.



Amen’s earnings strength in terms of operating income generation is considered solid. Interest income is at a sound level, although margins are impacted by a higher than peer average cost of funds. The latter reflects a higher weighting of time deposits. The ROAA improved further in 2022 on the back of stronger operating income, particularly net interest income, and the ROAA is above peer average. The Bank’s operating expense base is low, and although the cost of risk is high, the capacity to absorb provisioning expenses is satisfactory. Earnings quality is viewed as satisfactory. Operating profitability is sound at 3.0% of average assets, and above the peer average. Bank-only figures to June 2023 showed stronger results, with net profit up by 34% against H1 22. Operating income was higher by 13%, reflecting stronger interest income.



The CFS rating is constrained by the Bank’s high level of NPLs – although the NPL ratio has fallen sharply over the past few years – and moderate – although improving – LLR coverage. The Bank’s NPLs include non-performing contingent balances and its asset recognition policies are more conservative than peers. Despite this, Amen’s NPL ratio is now below the sector NPL ratio. Loan asset quality has been negatively impacted by the difficult economic conditions, as well as exposure to sectors such as tourism. In regard to the latter, the Bank’s exposure to this sector (6% of the portfolio) has been on a downward trend over the past few years.



CI expects possible pressure on Amen’s loan asset quality metrics this year (and for the sector) due to continued stress on the Tunisian economy, higher interest rates and inflation, and the impact of global (particularly European) economic factors. Higher interest rates and lower growth will likely impact borrowers’ ability to service loans in the already weak Tunisian economy. In addition, it is targeted that Tunisian banks will finally move to long delayed IFRS (and IFRS 9, although a phase-in on capital requirements and provisions is likely to be adopted) in 2023. Although credit management is improving, more NPLs may be booked, and provisions may need to rise.



Amen’s liquidity and funding profile is considered satisfactory. Liquid assets are adequate – as is the liquidity coverage ratio. The net loans to customer deposits ratio is slightly on the high side (but declined to 93% as at end-June 2023 due to good customer deposit growth), but the level of stable funding to loans is viewed as comfortable. As with almost all Tunisian banks, Amen utilises official central bank funding for liquidity purposes – as has been the case for some years. CBT funding was TND864mn at end-June 2023, or 8% of total assets. Amen has a good base of medium and long-term special resource funding from European development and investment banks (such as EIB and KfW).



Rating Outlook



The Negative Outlook indicates that the LT FCR is likely to be lowered by one notch in the next 12 months, and is in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



There is limited upside to the Bank’s ratings as indicated by the Negative Outlook. A revision of the Outlook to Stable would need to be preceded by an upward revision of our internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia, all other factors remaining unchanged.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our base case, the LT FCR could be downgraded by more than one notch in the next 12 months if CI’s internal assessment of the sovereign’s creditworthiness weakens by more than expected, or if the operating environment and/or economy deteriorate further, negatively impacting Amen’s financial profile.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity's financial statements for FY2019-22 and H1 23.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019.



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in March 1994. The ratings were last updated in November 2022.



The ratings have been initiated by CI.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: Yes

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: Yes



