               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China's Railway Passenger Trips Skyrocket In First Three Quarters


11/5/2023 1:07:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of passenger trips handled by China's railways skyrocketed 112.4 percent year on year in the first three quarters of this year, official data showed, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

More than 2.93 billion passenger trips were made via the country's railways during the period, according to the Ministry of Transport.

China's railway network also transported around 3.74 billion tonnes of cargo in the same period, up 0.3 percent from a year earlier.

In the January-September period, fixed-asset investment in the country's railways rose 7.1 percent from the same period last year to 508.9 billion yuan (about 70.88 billion U.S. dollars), the data showed.

MENAFN05112023000195011045ID1107373093

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search