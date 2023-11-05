China's Railway Passenger Trips Skyrocket In First Three Quarters

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of passenger trips handled by China's railways
skyrocketed 112.4 percent year on year in the first three quarters
of this year, official data showed, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
More than 2.93 billion passenger trips were made via the
country's railways during the period, according to the Ministry of
Transport.
China's railway network also transported around 3.74 billion
tonnes of cargo in the same period, up 0.3 percent from a year
earlier.
In the January-September period, fixed-asset investment in the
country's railways rose 7.1 percent from the same period last year
to 508.9 billion yuan (about 70.88 billion U.S. dollars), the data
showed.
MENAFN05112023000195011045ID1107373093
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.