SBU Special Forces Destroy 19 Russian Tanks, Solntsepyok System In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) destroyed dozens of enemy vehicles, including a BMPT Terminator armored fighting vehicle and a Solntsepyok flamethrower system, over the past week.

The SBU said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that in the hottest areas of the front, the special operations units destroyed 19 Russian tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, a multiple launch rocket system, 3 air defense systems and 29 drones over the week.

They also hit nine enemy artillery systems, two electronic warfare and reconnaissance systems, 60 vehicles, 29 fortifications and 2 ammunition depots.

In addition, 145 Russian soldiers were eliminated in the past week.

As Ukrinform reported, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated more than 304,000 invaders.