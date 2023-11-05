Chronicles Of Victory: November 5, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,

The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of
Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation
and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Chronicle of the 40th day of the Second Karabakh
War :
- President Aliyev gave an interview to the Spanish EFE news agency.
- The fighting continued mainly in the direction of Aghdara and Khojavand.
- Armenia violated ceasefire on the state border with
Azerbaijan
- Armenian armed forces shelled Goranboy, Tartar, and Aghjabadi.
- A person injured as a result of Armenian aggression died in
Barda.
- The number of Azerbaijani civilians killed as a result of the
Armenian aggression reached 92.
- Armenian armed forces shelled the villages of Tartar and Aghdam
districts.
- A video of new military equipment abandoned by Armenian armed forces on the battlefield
was released.
- Video of the liberated villages of Fuzuli and Khojavand
districts was released .
- Video of the destruction of the Armenian military
infrastructure in Tonashen village was released .
- Armenian military column was ambushed and destroyed near Aghdara.
- The battery of the 41st artillery regiment of Armenian armed
forces was destroyed.
