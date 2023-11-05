Bearstopper LLC Introduces A Better Bear Box

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 3, 2023 5:08 am - BearStopper LLC is pleased to announce that they are introducing a better bear box to help individuals and businesses avoid attracting bears due to food waste.

Arnold, California : BearStopper LLC is pleased to announce that they are introducing a better bear box to help individuals and businesses avoid attracting bears due to food waste. These boxes offer top-grade construction to ensure bears stay out of the trash to promote increased safety.

BearStopper LLC has created a revolutionary bear box that promises effective results. By investing in these garbage can enclosures, individuals can protect the people in the area and save the bears from being unnecessarily put down because they came to rely on human food sources. The BearStopper LLC bear box features a revolutionary design that includes a keyless gravity door latch assembly for secure access for trash pickup, zinc-plated steel slam latches for easy, reliable door closure, and stainless steel, heavy-duty lift-off door hinges for added strength and rust protection. The box also features an interior emergency escape lever for safety and a trash pick-up indicator flag.

BearStopper LLC provides high-quality, dependable bear boxes for easy installation in various locations. Customers requiring a custom solution can choose several color options and other features that make their bear box unique. The company recognizes the importance of keeping trash and food waste away from bears and created this solution to ensure safety, effectiveness, and a humane solution.

Anyone interested in learning about their revolutionary bear box can find out more by visiting the BearStopper LLC website or calling (209) 268-7102.

BearStopper LLC

Arnold

CA

(209) 268-7102