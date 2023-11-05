(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 4, 2023 2:24 am - Rock Solid Support For Brakes For Breast Campaign

Mooresville, NC – Community-driven Rock Solid Autocare has pledged to kick up a gear to raise funds in a significant effort to beat breast cancer.

The family-run company is backing the Brakes for Breasts charity that coordinates independent repair facilities nationwide.

Throughout October, in recognition of its status as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, participating repair shops give away free brake pads or shoes. The customer pays only for the labor and any other necessary parts. Ten percent of the proceeds go to the fundraiser.

“We are immensely proud to be supporting such a worthwhile event as it is a win-win for everyone,” said Carlos Perez, owner of Rock Solid Autocare.“Cancer doesn't discriminate whether you drive a Porsche, an ordinary car or a truck. Every effort should be made to put the brakes on cancer, and that's what we're doing.”

The campaign comes at a time when the American Cancer Society estimates that over 300,590 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, and more than 43,700 will die. Since 2011, the Brakes for Breasts campaign has raised nearly $2 million.

Rock Solid Autocare has itself been at the heart of the community since 2013, providing the best automotive services for owners of European vehicles in Mooresville, Charlotte, and nearby areas in North Carolina.

Specializing repairs and servicing of Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo, and other European makes and models, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including preventative maintenance, oil changes, factory-scheduled maintenance tune-ups, electrical diagnostics, brake inspections, among others.

The workshop has a reputation for honesty and transparency and often goes above and beyond for the customer. As such, it stands behind all its work with a best-in-class 3-year/36,000-mile warranty on all eligible services.

Brakes for Breasts was first developed by Leigh Anne Best and Laura Frank and initially raised about $10,000 from a handful of automotive maintenance shops in the Ohio, area. The numbers continued to increase every year as more shops signed on to assist with the fundraising effort. Last year, $200,000 was raised through the participation of 106 repair shops in 28 states.

Those wishing to back the Brakes for Breasts cause are encouraged to schedule their brake work between now and October 31.

Rock Solid Autocare is located at 329 Rolling Hill Rd, Unit C, Mooresville. Staff can be reached at 704-658-1188 to schedule an appointment.

Go to for more on the company's services.