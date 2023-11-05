Mission Valley, CA - Ketamine Infusion Therapy For Depression Treatment

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 4, 2023 8:30 am - Mission Valley, San Diego, CA - Dreamscape Ketamine and Wellness (619-736-6005) - offers Ketamine Infusion Therapy specifically designed to combat depression, offering a new lifeline for those battling this pervasive mood disorder.

Mission Valley, San Diego, CA - Dreamscape Ketamine and Wellness is emerging as a beacon of hope for individuals struggling with mood disorders and chronic pain conditions in the San Diego area. Located at 2878 Camino del Rio S #404, San Diego, CA 92108, United States, Dreamscape Ketamine and Wellness specializes in offering transformative Ketamine Mood Therapy and Ketamine Pain Therapy to those in Mission Valley, North Park, Hillcrest, and San Diego

Ketamine Mood Therapy at Dreamscape Ketamine and Wellness offers relief for a range of mood disorders. Patients can benefit from ketamine therapy for depression, anxiety and ptsd treatment. This innovative therapy also includes bipolar, OCD, trauma healing, and other mood disorder ketamine treatments Remarkably, many individuals experience significant improvements in their mental well-being after just a few sessions.

Chronic pain can be a relentless burden, but Dreamscape Ketamine and Wellness provides effective relief through Ketamine Pain Therapy. Their services cater to individuals suffering from chronic pain, fibromyalgia, migraines, CRPS, and back pain. The clinic's customized care plans are designed to alleviate pain and enhance the overall quality of life for their patients.

In addition to Ketamine Therapy, Dreamscape Ketamine and Wellness offers IV Vitamin Therapy. Their services include IV vitamins for hydration, hangover recovery with IV, and providing other health benefits of IV Vitamins. These therapies are designed to help individuals revitalize their health, combat dehydration, and improve overall wellness.

Dreamscape Ketamine and Wellness stands out in the industry due to its patient-centric approach. Founded by Lindsey Garrett, R.N., who personally experienced the life-changing effects of Ketamine therapy, the clinic prioritizes patient comfort and well-being. Patients can expect a soothing, spa-like environment that fosters relaxation during treatments.

The clinic also goes the extra mile by offering multiple payment options, including in-office payment plans, Care Credit cards, Advanced Care Cards, and FSA cards, making treatment accessible to a wider range of individuals.

Patient safety and satisfaction are core values at Dreamscape Ketamine and Wellness. The entire medical staff is certified in both Moderate Sedation and Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), ensuring that patients receive the highest quality of care.

For those seeking relief from mood disorders or chronic pain, Dreamscape Ketamine and Wellness invites them to explore the possibilities of Ketamine Therapy and IV Vitamin Therapy.

Learn more at or contact 619-736-6005.