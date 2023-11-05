Scattered Showers, Varied Conditions Forecast For Week Ahead

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- A shift in weather patterns is set to grace Jordan in the coming days. On Sunday, the majority of the country will experience moderate temperatures, with exceptions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, where relatively hot conditions are anticipated.As the day progresses, a state of weak atmospheric instability is predicted to sweep through the Kingdom, leading to the emergence of cloud cover at varying altitudes, particularly in the southern and eastern regions.Accompanying this atmospheric change are scattered rain showers, which are expected to affect limited areas in the south and east of Jordan. Some of these showers may be heavy and could be accompanied by sporadic thunderstorms. Wind speeds are set to remain moderate, primarily blowing from the southeast, especially in the desert areas.The Jordan Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding the potential for localized flash floods in the southern and eastern regions. Additionally, dust may reduce horizontal visibility in desert areas, presenting hazards to travelers. Slippery roads are another concern, particularly in areas experiencing rainfall.On Monday, the weather is forecast to maintain its moderation in most regions, with relatively warm conditions lingering near the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Medium-altitude clouds are expected to appear in the eastern parts of the country, while wind speeds will remain moderate, primarily originating from the northwest.Tuesday's forecast continues to indicate moderate conditions across most areas, with relatively warm temperatures near the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.The temperature variations expected for today encompass maximum temperatures of 29 C and minimum temperatures of 16 C in the eastern part of Amman, with western Amman experiencing highs of 27 C and lows of 14 C. In the northern highlands, temperatures are forecast to range from highs of 27 C to lows of 14 C, while the Aqaba Gulf region anticipates peak temperatures of 35 C and cooler lows of 23 C.