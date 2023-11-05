Slovakia Keen To Renew Joint Economic Commission Deeds With Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 5. Slovakia is interested in resuming the activities of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation with Turkmenistan, a source in the Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic told Trend .

Concerning interest in strengthening economic ties with Turkmenistan, the Ministry stated that the Republic of Slovakia wishes to sign a new agreement on further strengthening economic partnership and expanding the scope of cooperation between economic entities of both countries.

It was noted that in the field of mutual foreign trade between Slovakia and Turkmenistan, at the moment, one can observe a downward trend in the total volume, since over the past ten years, according to official statistics, the volume of trade has decreased by more than 50 percent.

"The same trend also applies to exports from Slovakia to Turkmenistan, primarily dominated by commodities such as machinery, measuring instruments, and electric generating sets. Imports from Turkmenistan to Slovakia over the same period of time were insignificant in total volume, and in commodity terms, they were represented exclusively by textile and cotton products," said the source.

Meanwhile, at the end of June this year, Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic to Turkmenistan Viktor Boretsky discussed promising areas of bilateral cooperation, taking into account the priorities of state development in both countries.