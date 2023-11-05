Slovakia Keen To Renew Joint Economic Commission Deeds With Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 5. Slovakia is
interested in resuming the activities of the Joint Commission for
Economic Cooperation with Turkmenistan, a source in the Ministry of
Economy of the Slovak Republic told Trend .
Concerning interest in strengthening economic ties with
Turkmenistan, the Ministry stated that the Republic of Slovakia
wishes to sign a new agreement on further strengthening economic
partnership and expanding the scope of cooperation between economic
entities of both countries.
It was noted that in the field of mutual foreign trade between
Slovakia and Turkmenistan, at the moment, one can observe a
downward trend in the total volume, since over the past ten years,
according to official statistics, the volume of trade has decreased
by more than 50 percent.
"The same trend also applies to exports from Slovakia to
Turkmenistan, primarily dominated by commodities such as machinery,
measuring instruments, and electric generating sets. Imports from
Turkmenistan to Slovakia over the same period of time were
insignificant in total volume, and in commodity terms, they were
represented exclusively by textile and cotton products," said the
source.
Meanwhile, at the end of June this year, Speaker of the Mejlis
(Parliament) of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova and Ambassador
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic to
Turkmenistan Viktor Boretsky discussed promising areas of bilateral
cooperation, taking into account the priorities of state
development in both countries.
