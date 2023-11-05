Kazakhstan Aims To Slash Transit Time Along Middle Corridor By Threefold Before 2023-End

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 5. Kazakhstan will
reduce the transit time along the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) by three times by the
end of the year, said the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan,
Marat Karabayev, Trend reports.
He spoke during an online meeting with large transport and
logistics companies from foreign countries on issues of cooperation
and investment in infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan. More than
100 foreign enterprises took part in the meeting.
The minister has briefed the companies on the current situation
in the transport industry of the republic as well as the prospects
for the development of the transport and logistics potential of
Kazakhstan.
"13 international transport corridors pass through Kazakhstan,
including 5 railways and 8 roads. In 2022, the total volume of
transit through the territory of the republic reached 23.2 million
tons of cargo, which is 10 percent more than in 2021," he said.
As the minister noted, the multimodal Middle Corridor showed the
greatest growth.
"As a result of the measures taken to eliminate bottlenecks, the
time for cargo passage along the Middle Corridor will be reduced by
three times by the end of 2023 - from 38–53 days to 14–18 days,
including within the territory of Kazakhstan – from 12 to 5 days.
We are actively working to accelerate growth with all participants
in the route," he added.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.
It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and
Türkiye before reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
