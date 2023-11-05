Türkiye Rescues 15 Irregular Migrants In Aegean Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye rescued 15 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after
Greek authorities pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters,
the Turkish Coast Guard said Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The migrants were rescued from a rubber boat off Cesme district
in Izmir, said the Coast Guard Command.
They were taken to the provincial migration management
directorates.
Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned
Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it
violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering
the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.
