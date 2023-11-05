Leading Vancouver Wealth Management Firm Celebrates 50 Years Of Excellence

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RGF Integrated Wealth Management is proud to announce the celebration of our 50th anniversary. Since our inception in 1973, RGF Integrated Wealth Management has been committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, and this milestone is a testament to our remarkable journey of growth and success while becoming one of the most respected wealth management firms in British Columbia.





Through unwavering dedication and a relentless pursuit of excellence, our professional and qualified advisors have been serving clients proudly with an unbiased, independent, long-term approach to financial planning and transparency in compensation.

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal clients, dedicated employees and talented financial advisors who have been integral to our success throughout these 50 years,” said Clay Gillespie, Managing Director, Financial Advisor & Portfolio Manager.“This anniversary is especially significant as we reflect on the years of hard work and determination but also the immense potential that lies ahead as we continue to revolutionize the wealth management landscape.”

RGF Integrated Wealth Management's commitment to client service has been at the heart of our growth. We aim to further enhance our offerings, explore new market opportunities, and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients.

In celebration of this significant milestone, we have introduced an annual scholarship to acknowledge positive leadership, crossed a milestone of $1M raised for the BC Cancer Foundation's Tour De Cure, and contributed to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank to give back to the community that has supported our growth.

About RGF Integrated Wealth Management:

At RGF Integrated Wealth Management, we believe that wealth is defined by more than money; it is living a fulfilling life, free of financial worry.

For people seeking financial well-being, our financial advisors provide a proven process for creating meaningful happiness through identifying how they want to live, then developing and implementing a clear, concise financial plan to help them achieve their goals.

Plan Well. Live Happy.