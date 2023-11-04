Israeli Aggression Kills 9,488 People, Targets 105 Health Facilities: Gaza Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has claimed the lives of 9,488 people, including 3,900 children and 2,509 women, as well as injuring 24,158 others, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Saturday. The ministry also said that 150 medical personnel were among the dead and 27 ambulances were destroyed by the Israeli attacks.

The ministry added that 105 health institutions were deliberately targeted by the Israeli occupation forces, rendering 16 hospitals and 32 primary care centers out of service due to the damage and the shortage of fuel.

It also reported that the hospitals in the Gaza Strip were overwhelmed with wounded people who suffered from serious, complex and critical injuries, and that many of them died every day due to the lack of adequate medical care in the Strip.

The ministry denounced the Israeli occupation's intention to prevent the evacuation of the wounded from the north of the Gaza Strip to its south and from there to the Rafah land crossing, and demanded the provision of a safe corridor for the critically wounded to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing.

The ministry also accused the Israeli occupation of terrorizing the health system and medical staff by bombing the vicinity of hospitals and their entrances, and urged the international community to not remain silent in the face of the Israeli massacres and the systematic and deliberate targeting of hospitals, ambulances, and medical staff.

The ministry also called on the international community to review its positions regarding the crimes committed against the Palestinian people, and to hold the Israeli occupation accountable and stop its aggressions.

The ministry appealed to all institutions and parties to provide safe passage for the delivery of medical aid and fuel to hospitals in the Gaza Strip, especially Al-Shifa Medical Complex and the Indonesian Hospital, before a major catastrophe occurs.