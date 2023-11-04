Al-Qassam Destroys 24 Israeli Military Vehicles: Abu Ubaida

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Palestinian people are facing a systematic genocide by an enemy who is immune from any accountability in a world ruled by the law of the jungle, says Abu Ubaida, the official spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

In a recorded speech on Saturday, Abu Ubaida stated that they are fighting an unequal war, but it will be a lesson for the world and a legacy for history. He added that their fighters destroyed 24 Israeli military vehicles and engaged in close combat with the enemy forces in the northwest and south of Gaza City and Beit Hanoun.

He also said that the brigades used anti-tank guided missiles and Al-Yassin shells to target the Israeli forces, and that the destruction caused by the enemy will only result in disappointment, defeat and humiliation. He added that what they revealed is only a fraction of the heroism of their fighters against the enemy forces on the ground.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Galant said on Saturday that the Israeli army faced fierce and tough battles in Gaza and expanded its ground invasion. He also said,“We have very difficult days ahead.”

Galant alleged that Hamas is suffering heavy losses from the Israeli army, which is determined to eliminate Yahya Al-Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza.

The Israeli minister indicated that Israel has no intention of going to war with Hezbollah,“but if Nasrallah makes the same mistake as Sinwar, the consequences will be dire for Lebanon.”

Galant concluded his speech by expressing Israel's desire to wipe out Hamas, saying,“There will be no Hamas in Gaza by the end of this war, and we have an agreement with the United States on that.”