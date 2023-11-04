'Bekhidmatikum' Sees Over 4,600 Applications With Citizen Satisfaction

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The interactive platform "Bekhidmatikum" (in Arabic "At Your Service") has received more than 4,609 applications in October, with a 92-per cent response rate within two working days.



Citizens' satisfaction with the services provided reached 62 per cent, Ahmed Al Hanandeh, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, said in an Instagram post.

“The ministry is eager to achieve even higher participation and satisfaction rates in the upcoming months,” he said.

He also commended the engagement of citizens and the quick response of government institutions, and role of the Prime Ministry in overseeing the rapid response.

As part of the public sector modernisation plan, the "Bekhidmatikum " system has been reactivated. The platform enables citizens to voice their opinions and concerns about government services and performance in 131 public institutions.

It offers three digital channels: the With Your Service application, the government website and the national call centre. These channels cover five key areas: Enquiries, Complaints, Suggestions, Commendations and Reporting Violations.