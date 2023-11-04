Teachers And Anti-Mining Groups To Continue Protests

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Members of the Association of Teachers of Panama (Asoprof) and the group Panama Without Mining, meeting on Saturday, November 4, agreed to continue with protest actions to achieve the repeal of Law 406, which ratified the contract signed between the State and Minera Panama.



They warned that protest actions will continue since there are no guarantees that the Supreme Court will declare the law unconstitutional (in whole or in part).

During the meeting, the leaders pointed out that it is necessary for the Government of Laurentino Cortizo to definitively repeal Law 406.

Fernando Ábrego, leader of Asoprof, insisted that despite the opinions expressed by the Attorney General of the Nation, Javier Caraballo, and the Attorney General of the Administration, Rigoberto González, there is no certainty that Law 406 will be declared unconstitutional.

For this reason, Ábrego asked teachers at the national level to continue in the strongholds of struggle and maintain pressure on the current government.

on Sunday, the leadership of the Alianza Pueblo Unidos por la Vida is scheduled to hold a general assembly to define the actions to follow in the coming days, after the National Assembly issued the moratorium law on metal mining in the country.

Other civil society organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture, and the Panamanian Association of Business Executives have requested the authorization of humanitarian corridors for trucks with food, medicine, and fuel.







