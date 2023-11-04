Jordanian King Meets Arab Fms

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein met in Amman Monday with Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah al-Saud, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, and Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation Hussein al-Sheikh, who participated in the co-ordination meeting on Gaza held in the context of their efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe.

Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi attended the meeting.

