PM Calls For Immediate Ceasefire, Aid Delivery

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani along with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, and the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation participated in a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman Saturday.

The meeting discussed all repercussions and ways of ending the dangerous deterioration that threatens the security of the entire region and stressed the Arab position calling for an immediate ceasefire as well as the immediate and urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

HE Sheikh Mohamed stressed the need for concerted regional and international diplomatic efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire and to permanently open the Rafah crossing to ensure the urgent flow of relief and humanitarian aid convoys to the Palestinian brothers besieged in the Gaza Strip.

He called on the international community to assume its moral and legal responsibilities to provide protection for the brotherly Palestinian people and to compel Israel to comply with international law and international humanitarian law.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani also participated in the co-ordination meeting of the foreign ministers of Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, held in the Jordanian Capital, Amman, Saturday, in the context of their efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe.

The meeting discussed the developments in the dangerous situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the importance of pushing the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards stopping the military operations, leading to an end to the bloodshed suffered by defenceless civilians, and finding a just and comprehensive solution that meets the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

HE Sheikh Mohamed stressed the importance of co-ordinating positions among the sisterly countries for an immediate ceasefire and delivering aid to the Palestinian people besieged in the Gaza Strip in order to alleviate their suffering.

Gaza health officials said Saturday that more than 9,488 Palestinians have been killed so far in the Israeli assault.

