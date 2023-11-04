Israel-Gaza War Live Updates: Over 30 Killed In Israeli Bombing Of Gaza's Maghazi Refugee Camp

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Israel-Gaza War LIVE Updates: As the war entered its 30th day, more than 30 people were killed in an Israeli bombing on a refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday, the Hamas-run health ministry there said, amid ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas militants, AFP reported is located in the Deir al-Balah Governorate in the central Gaza Strip.“Given the high number of civilian casualties & the scale of destruction following Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes,\" the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights said in a post on X Wednesday, Israel asserts that its target is Hamas, not civilians, and alleges that militants are using residents as human shields United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a UN shelter and a hospital, and Israel said the besieged enclave's Hamas rulers were“encountering the full force\" of its troops, as reported by Associated Press (AP).Israeli officials say more than 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were killed Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday that 9,488 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombardments, including 3,900 children, AFP reported all the Israel-Gaza war LIVE Updates here.
