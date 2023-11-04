Russia Willing To Accept Personnel Losses For Marginal Territorial Gains In Ukraine - UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Federation is ready for heavy losses during an ongoing assault on Avdiyivka in order to achieve at least small territorial gains.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense , referring to intelligence reports, Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that in the last three weeks alone, Russian inavders lost around 200 armored vehicles during the assaults on Avdiivka.

"This is likely due to a combination of relative effectiveness of Ukraine's modern hand-held anti-armour weapons, mines, uncrewed aerial vehicle-dropped munitions, and precision artillery systems," the report said.

Like previous Russian offensives, the Avdiivka assaults have often been characterized by advances across open ground, leading to high losses, It is plausible that Russia has suffered thousand personnel casualties around the town since the start of October.

"Russia's leadership continues to demonstrate a willingness to accept heavy personnel losses for marginal territorial gains," intelligence notes.

As reported by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, since February 24, 2022, Russia's military death toll in Ukraine has risen to 303,270.