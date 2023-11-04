Finance Ministry Attracts Almost $2.8B From International Partners In Oct

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-October 2023, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted about USD 35.4 billion of external financing, including USD 2.8 billion in grants and concessional financing in October.

This is said in a report published on the website of the Ministry of Finance, according to Ukrinform.

“In October 2023, the State Budget of Ukraine received about USD 2.8 billion of external financing. Grants provided on a non-refundable basis accounted for more than 40% of the total amount of financial assistance,” the report says.

It is noted that among the donors in October 2023 were the European Union - USD 1.6 billion of concessional financing and the United States - USD 1.15 billion of grant funds.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the funds from the EU are the ninth tranche of a large-scale Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) for 2023. The total amount of funding under the MFA program reaches EUR 18 billion, of which Ukraine has already received EUR 15 billion.



The grant from the United States is part of the fifth additional financing under the World Bank's PEACE in Ukraine project. In 2023, Ukraine has already received USD 10.9 billion in grant funding from the United States.

“International funding is used to finance priority State Budget expenditures, including social protection, humanitarian needs, and salaries for employees in the education and healthcare sectors,” the report says.

In total, in January-October 2023, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted about USD 35.4 billion of external financing for the urgent needs of the state budget.

As reported, according to the National Bank of Ukraine, the total amount of financial support in the form of loans and grants in 2023 is expected to reach about USD 45 billion dollars.