Thousands Demonstrate In Support Of Gaza In Washington

Amman, Nov. 4 (Petra) In the United States, thousands demonstrated in Washington, DC, on Saturday in support of Palestine, in solidarity with it, and to denounce the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.The participants chanted against the war in Gaza and raised slogans including "Stop the Genocide", and "Stop the War on Gaza."

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.