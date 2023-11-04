               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Thousands Demonstrate In Support Of Gaza In Washington


11/4/2023 7:20:04 PM

Amman, Nov. 4 (Petra) In the United States, thousands demonstrated in Washington, DC, on Saturday in support of Palestine, in solidarity with it, and to denounce the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.
The participants chanted against the war in Gaza and raised slogans including "Stop the Genocide", and "Stop the War on Gaza."

