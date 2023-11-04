Stratcom Confirms AFU's Successful Strikes On Shipyard In Occupied Kerch

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have launched successful strikes on the maritime and port infrastructure of Zalyv Shipyard in the temporarily occupied city of Kerch.
The relevant statement was made by the AFU StratCom Telegram channel, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“On the evening of November 4, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched successful strikes on the maritime and port infrastructure of Zalyv Shipyard in the temporarily occupied city of Kerch,” the report states.
Earlier, several Telegram channels reported that Russia's Karakurt-class small missile ship under construction had been hit at a Kerch-based shipyard in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
