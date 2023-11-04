Three Enemy Missiles Downed Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 4, 2023, Ukrainian forces intercepted three Russian missiles over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The enemy targets were shot down by [Ukrainian] defenders from the East Air Command,” Lysak wrote.
A reminder that Russian troops are continuously shelling the Dnipropetrovsk region. Every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, and destroys infrastructure and enemy objects.
