Three Enemy Missiles Downed Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

A reminder that Russian troops are continuously shelling the Dnipropetrovsk region. Every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, and destroys infrastructure and enemy objects.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.