Kuwait Renews Condemnation Of Israeli Occupation Massacres Against Civilians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saturday Kuwait's condemnation of the continued barbaric aggression by the Israeli occupation forces against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry renewed Kuwait's condemnation of the horrific massacres that targeted recently some schools and universities, including of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), as well as the Nasr Pediatrics Hospital and a drinking water tank.

In addition, the Ministry expressed again Kuwait's denunciation and condemnation of the occupation forces' continued targeting of Palestinian civilians in a new violation of all international laws and conventions.

It reaffirmed Kuwait's calling for immediate halt to these massacres through implementing a ceasefire to help deliver aid and relief supplies to the affected civilians.

The Ministry further repeated Kuwait's call for the international community to protect the Palestinian people and not to deal, in double standards, with their sufferings due to the Israeli occupation aggression. (end)

