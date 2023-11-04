GCC Chief Deplores Israeli Occupation's Barbarian Bombing Of UNRWA School In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi condemned Saturday the Israeli occupation forces' bombing of an UNRWA school in Gaza as a brutal act.
This came in a tweet by the Secretary-General on his account on the social networking site X.
Al-Budaiwi added that the international community must exert more efforts to stop the conflict and protect innocent civilians from this unjustified aggression.
He highlighted the need to impose an immediate ceasefire by the United Nations and the United States of America to save the lives of innocent people in Gaza. (end)
