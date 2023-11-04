Israeli Occupation Bombing Of Gaza Strip Kills 3,900 Children So Far - Medics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation intensive bombing of densely-populated Gaza Strip has killed 3,900 children and injured 8,067 others since the start of the war on October 7, according to Palestinian medics.

There are also over 1,250 unaccounted dead children whose bodies still under the rubble of bombed buildings, according to director of the emergency department at the health authorities in the Gaza Strip Dr. Moatasem Salah.

He estimated that the Israeli occupation forces kill two children and injure ten children every ten minutes since the eruption of the ongoing aggression.

Salah stated that the number of casualties of the Israeli war on Gaza surged Saturday to 9,488 martyrs and 24,158 injured people. (pick up previous)

