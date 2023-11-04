Crypto Apps Should Take Advantage Of Google's“Independent Security Review” Badge

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Google has unveiled an“Independent Security Review” badge, now visible in the Play Store's Data Safety section. This badge is a seal of approval for Android apps that have successfully passed a Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) audit. Undergoing such a rigorous security evaluation helps build user trust.

Nataliya Stanetsky, a prominent figure in the Android Security and Privacy Team, remarked ,“We've initiated this feature with VPN apps, considering the sensitive and substantial user data these applications manage.” MASA empowers developers to validate their apps against the globally recognized Mobile Application Security Verification Standard (MASVS), fostering transparency and aiding users in making well-informed decisions before app downloads.

This initiative is a fragment of Google's expansive strategy to transform the Data Safety section. It will become a comprehensive hub that encapsulates app safety insights. Additionally, it aims to shed light on the nature of data collection , its purposes, and any potential sharing with third-party entities.

Developers eager to participate in this program can connect with any of the six Authorized Labs partners. These labs will scrutinize the public version of the app on the Play Store. Moreover, they can identify and suggest remedies for security concerns.

Upon meeting the set criteria, Google elaborates,“The lab forwards a Validation Report to us as a confirmation, post which developers can proudly display the security badge on their data safety form.” The process typically spans 2-3 weeks from the initial evaluation to the badge's display.

Google underscores that this independent security review procedure is a testament to a developer's dedication to prioritizing security and user safety. However, it is crucial to note that passing the baseline security standards does not guarantee an app's immunity from vulnerabilities.

The introduction of this badge is particularly beneficial for cryptocurrency-related applications. Despite most apps being secure, cryptocurrency often grapples with concerns regarding theft and hacks . As developers strive to attain this badge, they amplify cryptocurrency's global appeal and trustworthiness.

While the badge will not prevent people from downloading potentially harmful apps, it will create a new standard. Even so, users have the final responsibility of vetting mobile crypto apps.

The post Crypto Apps Should Take Advantage of Google's“Independent Security Review” Badge appeared first on CryptoMode .