Sending Journalists To Afghanistan Endangers Lives: RSF

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The organization Reporters Without Borders )RSF) has criticized the actions of the interim Pakistani government in expelling undocumented Afghan migrants from the country, stating that it has also put 200 Afghan journalists at risk of expulsion.

In a statement, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has revealed that they have spoken with several journalists who have reported facing extreme violence following the decision by the Pakistani government to expel Afghan migrants. These journalists have recounted harrowing experiences in the wake of this expulsion policy.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) warns that sending these journalists back to Afghanistan puts their lives in danger and calls on Pakistani authorities to allow them to stay in Pakistan and ensure their safety there.

The organization cites the case of a journalist who, despite having a temporary residence permit, is being harassed and intimidated by Pakistani police and fears expulsion. She stated,“I am accused of espionage for foreign media, vandalism, negative propaganda, and supporting women's rights under legal persecution in my own country. Death awaits me there.”

RSF further emphasizes that forcibly repatriating Afghan journalists who have sought refuge in Pakistan is a clear violation of international laws and entirely unacceptable.

These journalists, some of whom were exposing sensitive information, often faced threats and sought refuge in Pakistan to preserve their lives.

The organization urges the temporary Pakistani government to revoke its decision promptly and ensure the journalists' security.

