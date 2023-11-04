Türkiye Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting Military Vehicle In Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack in
southwestern Pakistan and expressed its condolences for the 14
soldiers killed in the assault, Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
"It is with deep sorrow that we have learned that 14 soldiers
were martyred during a terrorist attack on 3 November 2023, in
Balochistan's Gwadar district, in the southwest of Pakistan," the
Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.
"We condemn this heinous attack and wish Allah's mercy upon
those martyrs who lost their lives, and convey our deepest
condolences to their bereaved families," it added.
"We reiterate once again our fraternal solidarity with the
government and people of Pakistan in our common fight against
terrorism."
Fourteen Pakistani soldiers were killed on Friday in the attack
on two vehicles carrying security forces in the Gwadar
district.
The Pakistani military said the army vehicles traveling from
Pasni to Ormara were ambushed by terrorists.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
