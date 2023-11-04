Half Of Fruit And Veg Supplies In Belarusian Stores Come From Farmers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Almost half of fruit and vegetables on offer in Belarusian
stores are farm products, Natalya Melnikova, Head of the Trade and
Public Catering Department of the Ministry of Antimonopoly
Regulation and Trade (MART) said, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.
There are almost 4,000 farms in Belarus.“30 of them are
involved in storing fruit and vegetable products in stabilization
funds. A total of 133 organizations will be storing fruit and
vegetable products this year,” Nataya Melnikova said.
In her words, farmers take an active part in the country's
production and storage of food products.“Almost 50% of fruit and
vegetable supplies in Belarusian stores come from farmers, and
prices for such products are often lower. They make and store their
products themselves, and it is cheaper for them to do so than, for
example, for a wholesale organization,” the head of the department
said.
