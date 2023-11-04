Lukashenko Sends Condolences To Nepal Over Earthquake Victims

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent condolences to
Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel over the numerous victims of a
powerful earthquake, Azernews reports, citing
BelTA.
"It was with great pain and sorrow that Belarus learned the news
about a big number of victims due to the earthquake in Nepal,” the
message of condolences reads.
The Belarusian president expressed heartfelt condolences to the
president of Nepal, families and friends of the victims and wished
a speedy recovery to the injured.
