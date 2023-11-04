               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Georgia's Special Investigation Service Joins European Partners Against Corruption For Cooperation


11/4/2023 3:11:21 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's Special Investigation Service has become a member of the European Partners against Corruption, an independent organisation aiming to develop police supervision mechanisms and effective systems of anti-corruption work, implement the best international practices among member institutions and strengthen cooperation, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

All members of the organisation supported Georgia joining the network during the 22nd annual General Assembly featuring more than 200 delegates from 30 countries, hosted in Dublin, the Service announced on Friday.

The body said the EPAC membership would also imply experience-sharing opportunities to develop and implement common strategies and high professional standards.

At the Assembly, Linas Pernavas, the head of the Special Investigation Service of Lithuania, was elected as the president of the organisation, which will lead the network for the following two years.

Founded in 2001 the organisation brings together 109 anti-corruption and police supervisory agencies of the member states of the Council of Europe.

