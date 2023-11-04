Georgia's Special Investigation Service Joins European Partners Against Corruption For Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's Special Investigation Service has become a member of
the European Partners against Corruption, an independent
organisation aiming to develop police supervision mechanisms and
effective systems of anti-corruption work, implement the best
international practices among member institutions and strengthen
cooperation, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
All members of the organisation supported Georgia joining the
network during the 22nd annual General Assembly featuring more than
200 delegates from 30 countries, hosted in Dublin, the Service
announced on Friday.
The body said the EPAC membership would also imply
experience-sharing opportunities to develop and implement common
strategies and high professional standards.
At the Assembly, Linas Pernavas, the head of the Special
Investigation Service of Lithuania, was elected as the president of
the organisation, which will lead the network for the following two
years.
Founded in 2001 the organisation brings together 109
anti-corruption and police supervisory agencies of the member
states of the Council of Europe.
MENAFN04112023000195011045ID1107371924
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.