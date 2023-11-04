President Of Kyrgyzstan Promises No Problems With Paying Off External Debt

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov commented on the situation with repayment of the country's external debt. He expressed his opinion on Facebook, Azernews reports, citing 24 news agency.

The head of state noted that the country's public debt amounted to about $5 billion from the moment of independence until 2020.

((The term of full repayment of this debt, with interest, coincides with the duration of my and my team's tenure. Despite the budget deficit, the pandemic and post-pandemic crisis, as well as the current crises in the world, we have always paid on time,)) he posted.

He explained such opportunities, including by an increase in the budget three times compared to 2020. He also stated that to date corruption has been eradicated by 90 percent. Thanks to this, the budget also increases.

((If you remember, in 2019, our people began to worry how to pay our external debt, if we do not pay, our lands will be lost. There is no such problem now. On the contrary, we are increasing wages, pensions and benefits, while at the same time paying off the external debt. We are strengthening our army.

Over the past two years alone, we have purchased modern equipment worth about $2 billion. Roads, schools, kindergartens, railways, large hydroelectric power stations, and airports are being built. We purchase four aircraft for domestic flights. We have purchased 1,000 buses,)) the president noted.

According to him, the peak of external debt repayment is coming in 2024.

((The most important thing is that we cover the external debt on our own, that is, at the expense of budget funds. Previously, we covered some of it by taking out a loan or grant again. If the money that goes to cover our current external debt remained in our treasury, more work would have been done,)) Sadyr Japarov concluded.