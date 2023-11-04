Majority Of Population Of Kyrgyzstan Consider Coming Years As Good For Economy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
According to the results of the social survey ((Listening to the
Kyrgyz Republic)), 77 percent of respondents agree that the coming
years will be a good time for the economy of the country.
Representative of the World Bank office in the Kyrgyz Republic
Aibek Ashirov said at the National Forum Poverty and Inequality, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.
According to him, 81 percent believe that the country is on the
right path of economic reforms, and 92 percent are optimistic about
the economic situation of the republic.
The head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov said at the
forum that over the past year the government has made quite
important progress in promoting the principles of good governance
and effective administration.
((We have managed to significantly increase state revenues,
restore the key principle of the rule of law, discipline and order
in society, regain the trust of the international community and
foreign investors,)) he said.
