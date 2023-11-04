               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Some 755 People Get Jobs In Liberated Garabagh


11/4/2023 3:11:20 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Since the beginning of the process of returning citizens to the territories liberated from occupation, 755 people have been employed, Azernews reports.

According to local media outlets, this was stated at the round table: "The Role of Employment in Sustainable Settlement of Population: Achievements and Challenges.".

It was stated that providing employment in these areas is one of the priority issues.

MENAFN04112023000195011045ID1107371921

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search