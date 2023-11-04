               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Attaches Great Importance To Development Of Relations With Germany: Minister


11/4/2023 3:11:19 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Germany."

Azernews reports that the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, said this at a press conference he held together with his German counterpart, Annalena Berbok.

According to him, President Ilham Aliyev visited Germany twice this year.

"There were mutual visits and meetings with a number of other colleagues."

The minister said that more than 200 German companies operate in Azerbaijan.

