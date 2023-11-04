There Is No Alternative To Normalization Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The state of Azerbaijan believes that there is no alternative
to the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. Azerbaijan
sent further proposals to Armenia in this regard. We are currently
waiting for a response from Armenia regarding the proposed
packages."
Azernews reports that the Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, said this at a press conference he held
together with his German counterpart, Annalena Berbok.
According to him, our internally displaced persons are already
returning to their homeland.
"I am sure that the Karabakh region will become one of the most
beautiful corners."
